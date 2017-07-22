5 No-Fuss Ways to Wear Your Swimsuit as a Bodysuit

Natalie Lim Suarez/natalieoffduty.com
Alexis Parente
Jul 21, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

The one-piece swim silhouettes taking over the market are too good to just save for the beach. Not only are the styles super chic—just think of the convenience! A one-piece can take you from the beach to dinner and back, if you style it right.

VIDEO: Celebs In Bikinis

Take your swimsuit from the pool to a dinner date by pairing it with a sleek pant or a fun denim skirt. Don’t shy away from printed one-pieces, either, as they make for the perfect statement top. For a sexier vibe, pair your plunging suit with a trouser or full skirt. (Very night at the Copacabana, no?)

Shop our outfit combos below to get more use out of your one-piece this summer.

1 of 5 Courtesy (6)

Printed One Piece + Denim

Shop the look: J.Crew one piece, $128; jcrew.com. Re/Done jeans, $230; matchesfashion.com. Mango hat, $20 (originally $40); mango.com. Khokho bag, $484; matchesfashion.com. By Far Shoes, $201 (originally $286); needsupply.com. BaubleBar bracelet, $200; baublebar.com.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (5)

Strapless One Piece + Ruffle Skirt 

Shop the look: Hunza G one piece, $145; avenue32.com. Topshop skirt, $75; topshop.com. Pixie Market bag, $82; pixiemarket.com. Maryam Nassir Zadeh mules, $447; matchesfashion.com. Metal Mania pony tail holder, $8; urbanoutfitters.com

3 of 5 Courtesy (6)

Nude One Piece + Linen Trouser

Shop the look: Aerie one piece, $35; ae.com. Zara trousers, $50; zara.com. Forever 21 bag, $28; forever21.com. Modern Weaving earrings, $120; stoneandstrand.com. Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $415; oliverpeoples.com. Tory Burch platforms, $598; toryburch.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (5)

Studded One Piece + Capri

Shop the look: Norma Kamali one piece, $525; matchesfashion.com. Theory pants, $265; theory.com. Tibi slides, $375; tibi.com. Aloha Collection pouch, $42; aloha-collection.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; lespecs.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (6)

Gingham One Piece + White Cut Offs

Shop the look: Lisa Marie Fernandez, $430; lisamariefernandez.com. Rag & Bone shorts, $119 (originally $175); intermixonline.com. ByChari anklet, $60; bychari.com. River Island heels, $100; riverisland.com. Mansur Gavriel bag, $495; net-a-porter.com. Gabriela Artigas earrings, $140; theline.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!