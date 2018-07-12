Swim Tops That Are Actually Also Great Bras

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When packing for vacation, editing is key. You don't want to be the one person on the trip with three bags, holding everyone up at the airport. The trick to good packing? Other than a perfect fold, find items that have multiple uses.

RELATED: How to Pack Like a Fashion Expert

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The obvious options: a beach cover-up, when worn with a slip, becomes a great dinner dress. A sarong? Swap out the bikini top for a silk camisole and you're good for a date. And while we're talking bikinis...they, too, can be used for more than one purpose. Most bikini tops, especially now, are made with the same attention to fit as your favorite bra. So next beach vacation, skip packing all those extra cotton bras and invest in a bikini top that can double up.

Think we're nuts? That's ok, too.

RELATED VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Wearing a Bathing Suit to Work

Pack your bras! But shop these either way, because they're wildly flattering and Instagram friendly.