Sweetheart Necklines

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 5:55 pm
Debra Messing
pinterest
Debra Messing
The simple, ladylike cut of Debra Messing's Monique Lhuillier stunner accentuated her decollete and balanced out the gown's funky tiered skirt.

Vote for your favorite Emmy dress now!
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Lauren Conrad
pinterest
Lauren Conrad
The Hills' Lauren Conrad looked darling in a flowy dress accented with an eye-catching brooch.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Tina Fey
pinterest
Tina Fey
It was all-out retro glam for winner Tina Fey, who accentuated her graceful curves in this David Meister gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
1 of 4

Advertisement
1 of 3 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Debra Messing

The simple, ladylike cut of Debra Messing's Monique Lhuillier stunner accentuated her decollete and balanced out the gown's funky tiered skirt.

Vote for your favorite Emmy dress now!
Advertisement
2 of 3 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad

The Hills' Lauren Conrad looked darling in a flowy dress accented with an eye-catching brooch.
3 of 3 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tina Fey

It was all-out retro glam for winner Tina Fey, who accentuated her graceful curves in this David Meister gown.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!