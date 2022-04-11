Heck Yes, It's Finally Sweatshirt and Shorts Season

Getting dressed during the spring months can feel kind of…stressful. One minute, we're bundling up in a bulky winter puffer, and the next, we're stripping off those layers and reaching for sundresses . And then it's back to big coats. And then maybe just a light jacket, because it's kind of warm, but also kind of cold.

Of course, we're always on the hunt for cute but practical outfit ideas for this transitional period, and one solution is the classic sweatshirt and shorts combo. For 60-degree days, and well into the 70s, this pairing proves to be warm enough to stop us from shivering, yet cool enough to keep us from sweating. Plus, you can always add an extra layer or two, switch up your shoe choice, and incorporate accessories to give this look a personal twist.