Heck Yes, It's Finally Sweatshirt and Shorts Season
Getting dressed during the spring months can feel kind of…stressful. One minute, we're bundling up in a bulky winter puffer, and the next, we're stripping off those layers and reaching for sundresses. And then it's back to big coats. And then maybe just a light jacket, because it's kind of warm, but also kind of cold.
Of course, we're always on the hunt for cute but practical outfit ideas for this transitional period, and one solution is the classic sweatshirt and shorts combo. For 60-degree days, and well into the 70s, this pairing proves to be warm enough to stop us from shivering, yet cool enough to keep us from sweating. Plus, you can always add an extra layer or two, switch up your shoe choice, and incorporate accessories to give this look a personal twist.
Here are a few more ways to wear this timeless transitional outfit.
Channel Princess Diana
Back in the '90s, the royal regularly relied on this combo, styling graphic sweatshirts with bike shorts, bulky socks, and sneakers. In recent years, this same outfit choice has become popular again, and you probably already have the ingredients sitting in your closet.
A Set Makes Things Easier
At the same time, you can always go the Gigi Hadid route with a coordinating set. The model wore this camel option back in March 2022, adding a beanie for extra flair. You can purchase a similar look at ASOS, The Mayfair Group, and Donni.
Grab an Additional Layer
Some days are chillier than others, so if a sweatshirt alone won't cut it, throw on another light layer, like Emily Ratajkowski did with her leather blazer. Not only was it practical, it added even more interest to the look (along with those mini UGG boots).
Break Out Your Cutoffs
Or DIY a pair using old jeans. Bermuda-length bottoms are perfect for in-between temperatures, since they provide more coverage, but the choice is really up to you. You can also switch out your sweatshirt with a knit sweater or a long-sleeved tee, both of which work just as well with these bottoms.
Experiment with Shoe Choice
Sneakers will turn this outfit into athleisure, while boots are a bolder, fashion-forward choice. Sandals will also keep things nice and breezy as the temperatures climb, and will allow you to take your sweatshirt and shorts combo into the summer months.
Elevate the Look with a Blazer
If you're worried this outfit feels a bit too casual, or think it may be missing something, you can always add a blazer. The sharp, structured layer has the ability to pull almost any outfit together and make it feel more polished.
Play Around with Accessories
While you won't need to add much to this grab-and-go outfit idea, it doesn't hurt to incorporate your personal style and make it all your own. Throw on a vest, show off your socks, carry a fun bag, or pile on necklaces and rings. A solid sweatshirt and shorts makes the perfect base, so go ahead and get creative with the extra details.