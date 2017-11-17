13 Cozy Sweaters to Complement Your Curves

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Nov 17, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Right now, we're experiencing perfect sweater weather. The temperature is getting frosty, and the wind is starting to pick up speed. That's why we’ve rounded up our favorite 13 sweaters (well, 14, if you include the above stunner from the Danielle Brooks collection with Universal Standard). We found chic styles at every price point from around the web. The one thing each cozy knit has in common? They all look amazing on curvy figures. They'll flatter your shape and accentuate your silhouette throughout the season. So scroll down to check out our list, and get ready to shop.

VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17

 

1 of 13 Courtesy

The bow detail sweater by Simply Be

A cute bow on the shoulder adds a girly touch, and the contrasting colors are unexpected.

$58 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

The Off-the-Shoulder Sweater by Good American

Show off your collarbone with this trendy off-the-shoulder style. A thin chain or choker elevates the look.

$110 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

The Embellished Sweater by White House Black Market

Add a ladylike touch with this pearl-embellished sweater. It's the perfect day-to-night sweater for the holiday season.

$50 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

The Peplum Sweater by Eloquii

Create flattering shape by nipping in the waist at your midsection.

$75 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

The Front Slit Sweater by Ashley Stewart

If you prefer a bit more coverage, go for a style that hits just past the hips. The high, front slit gives the sweater movement and keeps it from looking like a minidress.

$25 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

The Cut-Out Sweater by Lane Bryant

Go for a flattering cut out that highlights your face. Pair with dangling earrings for the perfect Christmas-ready look.

$60 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

The Cable Knit Poncho

There's something so carefree about a poncho. It's chic yet comfortable.

$40 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

The oversized sweater by DebShops

A larger size looks so of-the-moment with fitted pants or just tuck the front in a sleek leather pencil skirt.

$43 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

The Lace-Up Sweater by Addition Elle

The side lace detail adds excitement to a classic design, while the functional ties allow for a more comfortable, looser fit at the hem.

$78 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

The Cold Shoulder Sweater by City Chic

Show off those shoulders in this peek-a-boo cut.

$79 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

The One Shoulder Sweater by Rachel Rachel Roy

A slouchy sweater is perfect for a relaxed vibe. Add in a peek of shoulder, and you've got a bit of sex appeal, too.

$99 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

The Modernized Turtleneck

The structural shape of this roomy, wool-blend sweater feels edgy and modern.

$160 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

The Velvet Sweater by Elvi

Go for a luxe pullover in the season's hottest textile.

$35 (originally $50) SHOP NOW

