5 Sweater-and-Skirt Combos That'll Make You Look Like Jennifer Lawrence

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
Anna Hecht
Nov 30, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

There are red carpet looks that impress us—and then there are those that impress us. 

Jennifer Lawrence's outfit during her Passengers press tour kick-off was definitely the latter. The actress stepped out in Paris on Tuesday wearing the chicest sweater-skirt combo by Dior: a crewneck knit with a star motif and an airy tulle evening skirt—a pairing that's perfect for your next holiday party. To get you started, we paired several high-low options below that'll have you looking just like our girl JLaw in no time.

1 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Striped Neutrals

Get the Look: Brochu Walker sweater, $550; intermix.com. Needle & Thread skirt, $220; net-a-porter.com.

2 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Ladylike Lilac

Get the look: Topshop Crew Neck Mohair sweater, $100; topshop.com. Needle & Thread skirt, $240; net-a-porter.com.

3 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Sweet and Sheer

Get the look: Isabel Marant sweater, $260; mytheresa.com. Free People skirt, $98; freepeople.com.

4 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Star Style

Get the look: Joe Fresh sweater, $39; joefresh.com. Velvet Pleat Midi Skirt, $100; topshop.com.

5 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Frankly Floral

Get the look: J. Crew "Holly" sweater, $70; jcrew.com. MSGM skirt, $251 (originally $502); farfetch.com.

