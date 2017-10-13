11 Sweater Dresses to Wear With Your Knee-High Boots

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Oct 13, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Every girl needs a sweater dress in her fall wardrobe. To be honest, it really doesn't hurt to have a couple of options to keep in rotation. Of course, you could wear your sweater dress with your favorite high-knee boots. But it will also look stylish layered over jeans or on top of a turtleneck. There are so many fun ways to style the versatile piece, and that's why it will always be a smart fall essential to invest in.

The best part about sweater dresses: They come in so many styles that will work for any and every personality. If you're a sporty girl, a sweatshirt design paired with your favorite sneakers will make a chic statement. And if you're into feminine details, look for options with extra frills like ruffles or fringe to amp up the lady-like vibes.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

Take a look at some of the best sweater dresses from around the web below.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Sweater Dress

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Colorblock Sweater Dress

Vince Camuto $128 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Deconstructed Knit Sweater Dress

ASOS $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Tunic Sweater Dress

Madewell $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Cold-Shoulder Sweater Dress

Laundry by Shelli Segal $89 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Ruffled Knit Dress

Michael Michael Kors $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Ruffle Sweater Dress

BP $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

camel one shoulder balloon sleeve sweater dress

Missguided $19 (Originally $29) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Sweatshirt Dress

JOA $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Knit Turtleneck Sweater

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Ruffle Dress

Endless Rose $83 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Cowl-Neck Knit Dress

Lark & Ro $55 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!