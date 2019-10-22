This New Website Is an Affordable Clothes Gold Mine — and Its First Major Collab Is Here

Image zoom Courtesy

If you haven't already heard of superdown, you're missing out. The new fast-fashion retailer is a spinoff of Revolve, and just like its big sister, superdown stays up on all of the coolest trends. What sets it apart: the to-good-to-be true prices.

For superdown's first long-term collaboration, the retailer teamed up with one of Revolve's biggest influencers, Draya Michele (who, by the way, has nearly 8 million Instagram followers). "We’ve been working on this collaboration for almost a year," Michele exclusively tells InStyle.com. Working on the line wasn't too tough for Draya, though, as she has been designing for her own brands Mint Swim, Beige & Coco, and Fine Ass Girls for a few years now.

"When it comes to designing, it’s important for me to create clothes that I want to wear," Michele says. "I want my clothes to be comfortable, but also being very sexy and empowering." The collection perfectly embodies Draya's sultry, cool aesthetic, with body-hugging jumpsuits, midriff-baring crop tops, and party-ready mini dresses.

Draya and superdown will be releasing new merch together from now throughout next spring. "It’s going to be a monthly drop, from October to March," says Michele. "I’m really excited about it because I get to put in my creative input every month. So you can really see what’s going on inside my head every month."

This first launch focuses on holiday-party essentials. "January goes into my birthday, which is going to be lots of fun," says Michele. "I do lots of partying around my birthday. February is going to be a little bit more romantic because of Valentine’s Day. Picture very sexy pieces and everything you need for date night. And then March is going to take us into festival season."

The superdown x Draya Michele collection starts at $38 and maxes out at $110. "I’m one of the best at mixing highs and lows," says Michele. "It’s more important for me to look cute than to wear something expensive."

Check out more party pieces from Draya and superdown's collaboration below, and shop the entire collection here.

Shop Now: superdown x Draya Michele Welcome to the Party Catsuit, $72.

Shop Now: superdown x Draya Michele Champagne Bubbles Top, $48.

Shop Now: superdown x Draya Michele Metro Girl Jacket, $98.

Shop Now: superdown x Draya Michele Get Me Lit Dress, $72.

Shop Now: superdown x Draya Michele Icing on the Cake Dress, $82.