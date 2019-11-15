The Brand Behind Summer’s Viral Swimsuit Released a Packable Puffer That’s Going to Be Just as Popular

Image zoom Courtesy

Over the summer, direct-to-consumer brand Summersalt managed to create a truly viral one-piece swimsuit. Co-founders Reshma Chamberlin and Lori Coulter used extensive data to get sizes just right, and over 1.5 million body measurements were used to design the swimsuit. The label isn't resting on its laurels, though. Summersalt recently ventured into activewear and now is on a mission to solve all of our wardrobe problems with a new clothing collection.

The line, which officially launches November 15, is focused on perfecting travel wear, with wrinkle-resistant pants and soft cashmere sweaters and joggers (a must-have for freezing flights).

The innovative star of the line is a packable puffer that comes in pink and red, black and white, or solid black. It's thick, cozy, and reversible. It can also fold down to the size of a tiny travel pillow, so you don't have to worry about it taking up too much space in your bag.

The line is priced under $125, and the puffer is only $95. With sizes that range from an XS to a 2X, it's only a matter of time before the new Summersalt designs become just as popular as the brand's swimwear.

The launch comes right in time for the holiday travel rush — and the start of the shopping season.