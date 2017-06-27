13 Work-Appropriate Blouses for Hot Summer Days

Lashauna Williams
Jun 27, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

It can be tough to dress appropriately for the office when the temperature starts to rise. You want to be stylish, while also keeping in mind that you need to look professional. With this sartorial balancing act in mind, we've gathered together 13 incredible tops that can work perfectly for a work environment, will keep you cool, and make you the most stylish woman in the room.

However, allow us to offer a few tips. Don't reveal cleavage, it's never appropriate. If you have a low cut top that works with your outfit, be sure to layer a camisole underneath. Do show off your arms. It's ok to expose them in the office, but skip spagetti straps, which are always a no-go. Sheer can also work beautifully but, again, you must layer a cami underneath.

Also, warmer weather allows for you to play with color. Find a shade that complements your skin tone and go for it in a smart silhouette. Check out the stunner above from Cos ($62 originally $89; cosstores.com), then scroll down to see our picks for some of the best work-appropriate tops that are sure to elevate your looks. There, you'll find tasteful cold shoulders, bold color, subtle ruffles, and much more.

The Unfussy Ruffle Detail

available at lulus.com $44 SHOP NOW
The Fluid Shell

available at cosstores.com $89 SHOP NOW
The Draped Sleeve

available at ammaranyc.com $350 SHOP NOW
The Sleevless Classic

available at zsupplyclothing.com $59 SHOP NOW
The Frill Long Sleeve

available at rebeccavallance.com $142 (originally $286) SHOP NOW
The Belted Button Down

available at landsend.com $69 SHOP NOW
The Wrap Tank

Bailey 44 available at theoutnet.com $94 (originally $187) SHOP NOW
The Modern Pinstripe Shirt

available at boohoo.com $30 SHOP NOW
The Refreshed Cold Shoulder

available at pinko.com $285 SHOP NOW
The Flowy Blouse

B Collection by Bobeau available at bobeau.com $88 SHOP NOW
The Not-So-Basic Tee

available at shop.nikkilund.com $85 SHOP NOW
The Statement Sleeve

Chelsea and Walker available at bloomingdales.com $161 (originally $268) SHOP NOW
The Crisp Cold-Shoulder

available at shoshanna.com $330 SHOP NOW

