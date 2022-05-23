12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
As the temperature increases, so does the need to swap out any lingering cool-weather staples for shorts, tank tops, and breezy dresses. But you know as well as we do that summer wardrobes aren't solely comprised of timeless essentials. So, what else should we wear to beat the heat this season? What are the summer 2022's best fashion trends, and which ones speak to our own personal style?
With social events back in full swing, summer 2022 is bound to be a busy one, full of trips to the beach, bottomless brunches, and weddings that had previously been postponed. Naturally, you'll want to make sure your closet is prepped and primed with going-out outfits suitable for every occasion, and sprinkling in some of summer's hottest trends will add a little something extra to your outfit.
To find out which articles of clothing, accessories, and aesthetics were worth embracing for 2022, we reached out to fashion experts and talented stylists, who shared their favorites.
Say Yes to Daytime Sparkles
NYC-based fashion stylist Shea Daspin is all about embellishments for summer 2022. Daytime sparkles, she says, are high on her list.
"Nothing says 'I'm still alive!' in 2022 than a daily celebration of life adding sparkles anywhere you can," Daspin tells InStyle. "I love Tarina Tarantino, Laser Kitten, and Doll Chunk accessories. For clothing, anything with rhinestones, sequins, lamé, and/or hologram is on my list. Amy Lynn, Collina Strada, and LaQuan Smith have really upped the ante."
Bring On the Beading
Keeping with the embellishment theme, Daspin says that anything DIY-esque is alright with her, especially if the garment involves beading.
"I especially love anything Susan Alexandra or Shop Sweet Bead," Daspin gushes. "From purses, to clothing, to home decor — anything bright, colorful, and handmade with love is at the top of my list!"
Slip On Those Platform Heels
Trends from the Y2K era have had quite the resurgence over the past few years, but according to celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy, summer 2022 will be all about those platform heels.
"[Platforms] are equal parts comfort and a friend to both short and tall girls, giving you lengthened, toned legs instantly" Conroy says of the coveted throwback shoe. "[Summer 2022] is all about the platform and I'm so here for it! And I need it, because I'm a short girl."
Accessorize with Silk Scarves
Celebrity stylist Lindsey Dupuis tells InStyle she's been (im)patiently waiting for the silk scarf trend to circle back around ever since her catholic school days, when she'd wrap this accessory around her ponytail.
"The look gave me a glimmer of self-expression when there were few exceptions to the dress code," admits Dupuis. "Personalize them in a way that suits you best, whether it's around your neck, ponytail, purse, or woven through your braid or belt loops."
Reach for Bright Colors
If you're sick of earth tones, here's some good news: Personal stylist Victoria Havlik says bright hues will be taking over this season, especially as we lean into dopamine dressing.
"Colors like hot pink, bright red, cobalt blue, orange, and yellow are going to pop this summer, whether that's through a monochromatic look with your statement color or paired with a neutral color," she tells InStyle. According to Havlik, the key is to choose shades that make you feel good and excite you. And, if brights aren't your style, you can always opt for something pastel instead.
"Pastels like baby blue, lavender, pink, and sage green are great colors to tie into your summer wardrobe. Add your favorite gold jewelry to give a soft and elegant look."
Show Some Skin in a Crop Top
Out of the many skin-baring trends worth trying, stylist Liz Teich (affectionately known as The New York Stylist) is most excited about crop tops.
"I think [crop tops] can work on any body type and age if it's done right," Teich tells InStyle. "With a high-waisted pant or skirt, it can actually give more shape and the sliver of skin is just the perfect amount without having to reveal too much."
"If you're daring, a low-waisted skirt/pants are going to be everywhere as well. I've been recommending to my clients matching sets with crop tops for a more elevated look this season."
Go for the Coastal Grandmother Vibe
The coastal grandma trend has comfy-cute on lock, and the founder of the personal wardrobe styling company, Builtgracefully, Grace Thomas, is all about it for summer 2022.
"Think Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give," Thomas tells us. "This style is simplistic-chic and looks great on everyone, made up of monochromatic light neutral toned outfits, linen fabrics, and breezy pieces. A perfect outfit to embody this style would be ivory linen trousers, a white tank top or T-shirt, and an oversized white button-up."
Bring Back Regencycore
Thanks in large to the return of Bridgerton, regencycore is still a beloved escapist trend fashionistas like Thomas can't get enough of.
"Summertime always brings out the floral prints and feminine dresses, but this year with the second season of Bridgerton in our lives, Regencycore is trending. Think statement sleeves, dresses with feminine detailing, bows, and even corset tops," says Thomas. "You can go all-in on this trend by rocking a dress by Sister Jane with pearl accessories, or just add a little bit of this trend to your summer outfits with a corset top and a pair of Levis cut-off shorts."
Try Hyper-Textures
Want an easy way to enhance your wardrobe this summer? According to Kimberly Mayhew, CEO of House of Colour, clothing and accessories with texture — think fringe, feathers, and crochet — will do the trick.
"If you love a bold look, embrace the trend in your partywear. For a delicate look, use a single accessory of hyper-texture and balance your outfit with structure in other places."
Keep Cool in Cutouts
Daring cutouts have been trending for a while now, but it doesn't look like they're going anywhere for summer 2022.
"Back cutouts were a trend last season, but as we move into summer, we will see more shoulder, subversive sexy, and asymmetrical cutouts throughout the wardrobe," says Mayhew. "Cutouts draw attention, so find a cutout outfit that works for what you want to show off!"
Make It a Mini
For those who prefer their hemlines short (like, really short), behold the mini and micro–mini skirt trend, which has come back around just in time for summer.
"This season sees the return of the micro-mini expressed through '60s tailoring, upscale co-ords, and bold print vacation wear." Mayhew tells InStyle. "Expect to see shorter lengths in casual, formal, and catwalk wear including business suits, dresses, shorts, and more."
Wear All-White Everything
Professional stylist and the creator of Erica Ball Style, Erica Ball, tells InStyle monochromatic looks are her go-to for summer, and though she enjoys seeing the bright colors that spring brought on, she prefers head-to-toe-white for summer.
"It's a chic, effortless way to immediately elevate a look, especially in the summertime."