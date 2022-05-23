12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts

Reach for Bright Colors

If you're sick of earth tones, here's some good news: Personal stylist Victoria Havlik says bright hues will be taking over this season, especially as we lean into dopamine dressing.

"Colors like hot pink, bright red, cobalt blue, orange, and yellow are going to pop this summer, whether that's through a monochromatic look with your statement color or paired with a neutral color," she tells InStyle. According to Havlik, the key is to choose shades that make you feel good and excite you. And, if brights aren't your style, you can always opt for something pastel instead.

"Pastels like baby blue, lavender, pink, and sage green are great colors to tie into your summer wardrobe. Add your favorite gold jewelry to give a soft and elegant look."

