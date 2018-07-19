11 Going-Out Tops, Because Everyone Loves a Going-Out Top

It's hard to exactly explain what makes an ideal "going-out" top. So first, let's start with what makes a "going-out" top in general.

I started using the term somewhere between eight and ninth grade, when I had become newly aware that there was a difference between wearing a T-shirt and Soffe shorts to a girls' pizza party and jeans and whatever the hell I was supposed to wear to see a movie with (gasp!) both girls and boys. (Still Soffe shorts, just with a C&C tank top.)

There's a certain sense of dressiness when you're talking about a going-out top, but most importantly, an implied sexiness. A going-out top is a top that gets you noticed and that you feel unabashedly confident in. And while it can be simple (my favorite going-out top in all history was a silk, racerback A.L.C. tank from Intermix circa 2007), there's always somewhat of an "aha" moment about it: a ruffle, a cut-out, a smocking.

Here, the best going-out tops of the summer. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

RUFFLED CROP TOP

Alexis $285 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

FLORAL SILK CROP TOP

LoveShackFancy $265 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

V-NECK TOP

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

PUFF-SLEEVED TIE-WAIST TOP

Lisa Marie Fernandez $475 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

ONE-SHOULDER RUFFLED CREPE TOP

Solace London $186 (originally $465) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP

Jonathan Simkhai $381 (originally $545) SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

BUTTON DOWN BALLON SLEEVE TOP

Pixie Market $65 (originally $89) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

SILK HALTER TOP

Ramy Brook $275 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

FLORAL SMOCKED TOP

Tanya Taylor $325 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

TIE BACK BALLOON SLEEVE TOP

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy 

SLEEVELESS FLORAL CROP TOP

WAYF $69 SHOP NOW

