Summer Fashion Essentials That Never Go Out of Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 16, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

We're always hyped to buy the latest and greatest trends. (Clear heels? Matrix sunglasses? Why not?) But a well-balanced wardrobe also includes a combination of timeless essentials that won't go out of style. So this summer we're making sure our closets are stocked with fashion staples that we can wear for years to come.

Once you've rounded up the basics, it'll be easier than ever to get dressed and mix and match items. So read on to see if you have everything on the list below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 9 Courtesy

White Linen Dress

Urban Outfitters $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Minimalist Sandals

Steve Madden $79 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Black One-Piece

Free People $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Hoop Earrings

BaubleBar $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress

Tommy Hilfiger $129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Classic Fedora

Eres $155 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Straw Tote

Munn $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Cateye Sunglasses

Le Specs $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

White Sneakers

Superga $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!