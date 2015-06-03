Summer Dresses, A-List

InStyle.com
Jun 03, 2015 @ 2:53 pm
Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Christian Dior
pinterest
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
WHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley paired Christian Dior’s silk bustier and skirt with white Christian Louboutin stilettos in Cannes.
David Fisher/Rex/Rex USA
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 David Fisher/Rex/Rex USA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

WHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley paired Christian Dior’s silk bustier and skirt with white Christian Louboutin stilettos in Cannes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!