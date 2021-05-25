16 Summer Dresses That You Can Actually Wear With a Bra
Not everyone is willing to ditch this undergarment once things heat up, so here are some options to solve your style dilemma.
Up until recently, dresses were never a staple in my wardrobe. Even during the spring and summer months, when New Jersey is gruesomely hot and sticky-humid from late May through mid-September, I would rather wear shorts and a T-shirt than slip into a dress. This was my preference for a few reasons, the first being that I'm an autumn baby to the core and prefer bundling under chunky knits than baring all in a short, sleeveless number any day. The second is that I was an early bloomer and could not find cute summer dresses for bigger busts — aka summer dresses you can actually wear with a bra. But it wasn't for a lack of trying.
At almost 30 years old, and now having been on both sides of the spectrum, I've realized that, for me, it doesn't matter whether I'm big-chested or small-chested; nine out of 10 times, I prefer to wear a bra under my clothes, be it for extra support or fear of poking through. Unfortunately, the fashion industry hasn't always been super size inclusive, and for a long time, summer dresses were designed for people who either didn't need to or didn't want to wear bras. Granted, the industry still has a long way to go, but recently, more dresses are being made to accommodate women of all shapes — and that includes bigger bust options, too.
So what types of dresses should someone with a bigger bust, or someone who would just rather wear a bra underneath their garments, be on the lookout for? According to Sarah Larsen, brand director at ASTR THE LABEL, dresses with either a square neckline, raised back, or any type of sleeve (especially puff and statement sleeves) are the easiest to wear with a bra.
"Smocking is also a great disguise for bra lines and helps with fit," Larsen tells InStyle.
I took Larsen's intel and compiled a list of 16 dresses for bigger busts and bra-wearers alike, below. This way, you can have both your bra and flowy dress this season, without having to sacrifice one for the other.
Alpn Rock Bria Sweater Dress
Shop now: $298, alpnrock.com
M.M. LaFleur The June Dress
Shop now: $325, mmlafleur.com
ASTR The Label Montana Floral Cut Out Midi Dress
Shop now: $138, astrthelabel.com
RIXO for Target Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress
Shop now: $45; target.com
Zara Floral Print Dress
Shop now: $50; zara.com
Reformation Spring Linen Dress
Shop now: $248; thereformation.com
MISSGUIDED Smock Dress
Shop now: $50; missguidedus.com
Banana Republic Floral Maxi Dress
Shop now: $149; bananarepublic.gap.com
ELOQUII Elements Kimono Sleeve Maxi Dress
Shop now: $36; eloquii.com
Lee Women's Lee European Collection Drawstring Dress in Clean Callie
Shop now: $118; lee.com
Emily and Fin Picnics on the French Riviera Plaid A-Line Dress
Shop now: $129; modcloth.com
Azeeza Baby Blue Thistle Poplin Dresses
Shop now: $495; 11honore.com
Cotton On Woven Flora Frilly Pinny Mini Dress
Shop now: $40; cottonon.com
Good American Ruched Tank Mini Dress
Shop now: $129; goodamerican.com
Just Fab Tie Front Midi Dress
Shop now: $75; justfab.com
Francesca's Rocsi Ditsy Floral Mini Dress
Shop now: $44; francescas.com