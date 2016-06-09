12 Day-to-Night Vacay Dresses That Can Take You from the Beach to the Club

For many vacation-goers, this time of the year is all about sun and sand (aka tropical getaways). Packing for your daytime look is a cinch—a sexy swimsuit, your favorite cover-up, an effective SPF, chic sunnies, and sandals—but dressing for an evening affair presents an entirely different challenge. The goal is to pack plenty of multi-purpose pieces that work for both day and night, which is why we rounded up versatile summertime dresses that can take you from the beach to the club. It's the perfect solution, especially when suitcase space is limited. From asymmetric denim wrap dresses to pretty eyelet numbers, scroll through to shop 12 pieces that will work overtime while you're on vacation.