12 Day-to-Night Vacay Dresses That Can Take You from the Beach to the Club

For many vacation-goers, this time of the year is all about sun and sand (aka tropical getaways). Packing for your daytime look is a cinch—a sexy swimsuit, your favorite cover-up, an effective SPF, chic sunnies, and sandals—but dressing for an evening affair presents an entirely different challenge. The goal is to pack plenty of multi-purpose pieces that work for both day and night, which is why we rounded up versatile summertime dresses that can take you from the beach to the club. It's the perfect solution, especially when suitcase space is limited. From asymmetric denim wrap dresses to pretty eyelet numbers, scroll through to shop 12 pieces that will work overtime while you're on vacation.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Zimmermann

This feminine eyelet dress, with a plunging neckline and cut-out back, makes day-to-night dressing a cinch. 

Zimmermann available at matchesfashion.com $795 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

Redefining beach-chic style, this dress teams up a satin silver bottom and tropical floral-print top.

Zara available at zara.com $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Whistles

This linen dress's bold pattern is sure to turn heads on the beach. And the best part? It has pockets for an extra chic, relaxed vibe.

Whistles available at whistles.com $210 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Pixie Market 

Swap your sandals for an chic pair of heels to take this option from day to night. 

Pixie Market available at pixiemarket.com $126 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Tibi

We already love an off-the-shoulder dress and this LBD version is one of the chicest we've seen.

Tibi available at matchesfashion.com $352 (originally $504) SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

This sexy little mini was made for dancing the night away on the beach.

Zara available at zara.com $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Need Supply Co.

This cross-front neckline sarong dress takes beach-chic attire to the next level.

available at needsupply.com $308 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Melissa Odabash

Whimsical dressing is a breeze with this white airy option.

Melissa Odabash available at matchesfashion.com $240 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Madewell

The side cut-outs elevate this denim dress to eveningwear status. 

Madewell available at madewell.com $128 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Need Supply Co.

Flirt with this fringed black-and-white crochet number.

available at needsupply.com $89 (originally $118) SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Wilfred

It wouldn't be vacation without a cute eyelet minidress. This option can go from day to night with the right pair of heels.

Aritzia available at aritzia.com $88 (originally $125) SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew

With gold accents and patch pockets, this linen dress is sailor-chic to the max.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $138 SHOP NOW

