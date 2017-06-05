This One Thing Will Make Your Summer Dresses Look Instantly Cooler

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jun 05, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Flirty dresses are definitely a summer staple that defines the season. However, it can be hard to make your floral-print frocks stand out in a crowd of similar looks. But there's one item that will instantly refresh any sundress: And that's the little white boot. (You can shop our favorites below.)

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner showed us how it's done with two summer outfits. First, she showed up to the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in hydrangeas. Her matching handbag ($2,292; farfetch.com) and scarf ($315; farfetch.com) kept the ladylike vibes going, but her leather Staurt Weitzman boots added the perfect amount of attitude to her look.

Jenner brought the cool-girl boots back for another round. This time, she gave us an all-white example with a lace dress by Daisy. Both looks are proof that even if you aren't into frilly dresses, the contrast of stark, white boots will effortlessly add an edgy twist to feminine pieces.

VIDEO: See Kendall Jenner's Best Throwback Instagram

 

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite white boots to help you try out the stylish look.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Muse Bootie

Jeffrey Campbell $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

GRAINED LEATHER JENSEN BOOTIES

Acne Studios $560 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Bacari Leather High Heel Booties

Stuart Weitzman $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Rocket Chelsea Booties

Marc Jacobs $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Megan Peeptoe Knotted Front Shoe Boot

Boohoo $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Pointy Toe Bootie

Calvin Klein $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9

Percey Chelsea Booties

Dolce Vita $109 (Originally $170) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Kalyn Bootie

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn $140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Tagline Perforated Bootie

Jeffrey Campbell $185 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!