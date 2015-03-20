Inspired by Gucci’s ultra-sleek shirtdress (pictured, above) and Halston’s ultrasuede of the '70s, we're stocking our closets from top to bottom with the season's best suede offerings.

The soft and delicate fabric is making a comeback, and it’s one of the most surprising trends that surfaced during the spring/summer 2015 shows. Seen in New York at the likes of Derek Lam and Jason Wu, what makes this trend worth investing in is the fabric, which can be worn year-round. Suede is now season-less, much like how leather has been in the past few years.

Whether you go for a supple update to the classic biker jacket or a sexy, strappy sundress, these pieces couldn't feel more of-the-moment (or any softer, either).

—Additional reporting by Alexandra DeRosa

PHOTOS: 16 Ways to Wear Suede for Spring