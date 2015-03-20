16 Ways to Wear Suede for Spring

Elyse Maloni
Mar 20, 2015 @ 2:44 pm

Inspired by Gucci’s ultra-sleek shirtdress (pictured, above) and Halston’s ultrasuede of the '70s, we're stocking our closets from top to bottom with the season's best suede offerings.

The soft and delicate fabric is making a comeback, and it’s one of the most surprising trends that surfaced during the spring/summer 2015 shows. Seen in New York at the likes of Derek Lam and Jason Wu, what makes this trend worth investing in is the fabric, which can be worn year-round. Suede is now season-less, much like how leather has been in the past few years.

Whether you go for a supple update to the classic biker jacket or a sexy, strappy sundress, these pieces couldn't feel more of-the-moment (or any softer, either).

Additional reporting by Alexandra DeRosa

PHOTOS: 16 Ways to Wear Suede for Spring

1 of 16 Courtesy

Antik Batik Dress

$830, antikbatik.fr

2 of 16 Courtesy

Veda Skirt

$495, thisisveda.com

3 of 16 Courtesy

H&M Top

$99, hm.com

4 of 16 Courtesy

Forever 21 Hat

$15, forever21.com

5 of 16 Courtesy

The Arrivals Jacket

$485, thearrivals.com

6 of 16 Courtesy

Zara Booties

$100, zara.com

7 of 16 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Bag

$1,300, modaoperandi.com

8 of 16 Courtesy

Club Monaco Cropped Pant

$695, clubmonaco.com

9 of 16 Courtesy

Pendleton Fringe Scarf

$145, pendleton-usa.com

10 of 16 Courtesy

Mulberry Biker Jacket

$2,450, mulberry.com

11 of 16 Courtesy

Miu Miu Sunglasses

$339, mytheresa.com

12 of 16 Courtesy

Tory Burch Belt

$175, toryburch.com

13 of 16 Courtesy

Creatures of Comfort Bucket Bag

$575, shop.creaturesofcomfort.com

14 of 16 Courtesy

Soludos Espadrilles

$65, soludos.com

15 of 16 Courtesy

Juicy Couture Leggings

$240, stylebop.com 

16 of 16 Courtesy

Theory Dress

$715, theory.com

