Angelina Jolie's Stylist Jen Rade Teaches Us How To Shop Amazon Like a Fashion Pro

Courtesy Jen Rade

Costume Designer and Celebrity Stylist, Jennifer Rade, has made her mark in hollywood styling music videos, advertising campaigns, and celebs on the red carpet. Jen has worked with A-List celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Cher and Pink. 

Alexis Parente
Nov 17, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Wanna know a secret? I buy client clothing on Amazon all the time. Seriously. Where else can you get four red skinny suits overnight for an artist doing James Corden's show? Nowhere. I'm ordering clothes at least 3x a week (sometimes 3x a day).

Not only is it good for women, they have great men’s and kid suits, big and tall sizing, great shoes, just everything you could ever want. The pricing is great too, and the delivery is lighting speed if you have Amazon Prime. I’m actually expecting a delivery now, at 7:30 P.M. on a Sunday, and I just placed my order last night in bed from my phone!

I also get my green tea delivered monthly, some skin care products, every single office supply from packing tape and printer paper to envelopes and ink. If you saw my Amazon order history …. it’s insanity. But in hopes of making your life easier here are my must-haves from Amazon.

J.Brand Jeans

You can never go wrong with a classic skinny jean! 

$178 SHOP NOW
Ramy Brook Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit! Pockets! Velvet top! Chic! So easy to throw on with a wrap or jacket and be totally polished without wearing a dress.

$368 SHOP NOW
1.State Velvet Blazer

I'll always love a classic tuxedo blazer to throw over a dress or wear with jeans and a tee. Velvet is everywhere this season, so this is a great addition to the closet and also nice to have for holiday parties! 

$149 SHOP NOW
Stuart Weitzman Over-The-Knee Boots

This is my go-to forever boot. So comfortable, I can work on set or prepping on my feet all day and feel stylish in these boots. I wear them out at night with dresses and tights and during the day with jeans and a long cashmere sweater. I actually have two pairs for that reason. One is more scuffed up and looks cool for daytime, the other is in great shape for evening events. 

$655 SHOP NOW
La Regis Pearl Necklace 

I love simple, pretty layering necklaces and Tahitian pearls—they're both classic and edgy at the same time. This would also make for a great gift!

$194 SHOP NOW
Joie Beaded Top

Beaded, black, and a vintage 1920’s feel—this top is my heaven. I would wear it so many ways—with dark skinny jeans and over-the-knee black boots, with leather leggings and pumps, with wide leg satin pants … the list goes on and on. 

$121 SHOP NOW

