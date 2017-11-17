Angelina Jolie's Stylist Jen Rade Teaches Us How To Shop Amazon Like a Fashion Pro

Costume Designer and Celebrity Stylist, Jennifer Rade, has made her mark in hollywood styling music videos, advertising campaigns, and celebs on the red carpet. Jen has worked with A-List celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Cher and Pink.

Wanna know a secret? I buy client clothing on Amazon all the time. Seriously. Where else can you get four red skinny suits overnight for an artist doing James Corden's show? Nowhere. I'm ordering clothes at least 3x a week (sometimes 3x a day).

Not only is it good for women, they have great men’s and kid suits, big and tall sizing, great shoes, just everything you could ever want. The pricing is great too, and the delivery is lighting speed if you have Amazon Prime. I’m actually expecting a delivery now, at 7:30 P.M. on a Sunday, and I just placed my order last night in bed from my phone!

I also get my green tea delivered monthly, some skin care products, every single office supply from packing tape and printer paper to envelopes and ink. If you saw my Amazon order history …. it’s insanity. But in hopes of making your life easier here are my must-haves from Amazon.