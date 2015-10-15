These Fitness Pieces Will Land You on the Best-Dressed List at the Gym

Alexis Parente
Oct 15, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

If there's one thing that won't get you pumped up for an intense workout sesh at the gym, it's the worn-in baggy tee and raggedy sweats that you've had forever. The best kind of sartorial motivation lies in super-sleek activewear (think: high-performance pieces treated with peek-a-boo mesh panels, sexy straps, and cool monochrome color palettes). We rounded up the hottest workout pieces that will award you most stylish at the gym, below.  

1 of 7 Courtesy (3)

Strappy Sports Bras

The more straps the better. Make your sports bra a statement piece that you want to show off. These styles have interesting strap details that are cool and comfortable. 

Shop the pieces (from left): Bodyism, $130; net-a-porter.com. Blue Life Fit, $88; shopplanetblue.com. Lululemon, $48; lululemon.com.

2 of 7 Courtesy (3)

Chic Puffer Vests

Vests are a must-have for working out outdoors when temps drop. Try a sleek down puffer in a neutral or bright red.

Shop the pieces (from left): Canada Goose, $345; net-a-porter.com. Blanc Noir, $159; carbon38.com, Uniqlo, $40; uniqlo.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy (3)

Color-Blocked Carryalls

These gym bags are so chic, you can get away with carrying them as your everyday holdall. 

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Labyrinth, $295; carbon38.com. Monreal London, $650; monreallondon.com. Lululemon, $108; lululemon.com

4 of 7 Courtesy (3)

Leggings with Mesh Panels

Reveal racy glimpses of skin with leggings that boast mesh panels. The detailing will elongate legs and create super flattering lines.

Shop the pieces (from left): Koral, $130; bandier.com. Michi, $175; michiny.com. Alo Yoga, $94; aloyoga.com.

5 of 7 Courtesy (6)

Tricked-Out Tanks

Bring sexy back by showing off your layering skills with a cool cut-out tank over a strappy sports bra.

Shop the pieces (from left): Alo Yoga, $52; aloyoga.com. Forever 21, $18; forever21.com. Lole, $60; lolewomen.com.

6 of 7 Courtesy (2)

High-Neck Windbreakers

Activewear brands are transforming modern silhouettes into the best track jackets. You'll find yourself wearing this sporty bomber or peplum puffer even when you aren’t working out. 

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Adidas by Stella McCartney, $165; net-a-porter.com. Vimmia, $245; vimmia.com. Theory, $350; theory.com.

7 of 7 Courtesy (3)

Monochrome Sneakers

For a pop of color, step into monochrome kicks in bold emeralds or fiery reds. 

Shop the pieces (from top): APL, $140; athleticpropulsionlabs.com. Nike, $130; nike.com, Reebok, $90; reebok.com.

