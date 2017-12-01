7 Next-Level Fashionista Coats For Winter

After perusing many (read: too many) street-style photos for winter fashion inspiration, we can solidly conclude that one head-turning piece of outerwear is all one needs to make an entrance. This is a special case of absolutely judging a book by its cover: if your coat is exquisite, who cares what you’re wearing on the inside?

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

A snug and tailored fit is key to pulling off an ostentatious jacket. Save the puffer or super cropped jacket for another day and embrace a longer hem. This is all about looking polished to the nines. Continue reading for seven coats to lust after.