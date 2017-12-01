7 Next-Level Fashionista Coats For Winter

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Dec 01, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

After perusing many (read: too many) street-style photos for winter fashion inspiration, we can solidly conclude that one head-turning piece of outerwear is all one needs to make an entrance. This is a special case of absolutely judging a book by its cover: if your coat is exquisite, who cares what you’re wearing on the inside?

A snug and tailored fit is key to pulling off an ostentatious jacket. Save the puffer or super cropped jacket for another day and embrace a longer hem. This is all about looking polished to the nines. Continue reading for seven coats to lust after.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ellery

Nine To Five Pod Vinyl Trench Coat

available at Net-a-Porter $2,995 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

MANGO

Military Style Coat

available at Mango $170 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Ganni

Fenn Pastel Lilac Wrap Coat

available at Intermix $350 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Arrivals

Halstrom III Modular Snow Parka

available at The Arrivals $695 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Baum und Pferdgarten

Damita Geometric Print Coat

available at Moda Operandi $365 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Shrimps

Embellished Jacket

available at Farfetch $460 (Originally $655) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Thelma Coat

available at Tory Burch $998 SHOP NOW

