Stylish Outfit Ideas for Your Next Bike Ride

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jul 11, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Bike riding is one of our favorite summer-time activities, but sometimes finding the perfect outfit to wear during an expedition can be tough. I mean we're all for fashionable outfits with avant-garde details. Unfortunately, flowy garments and over-the-top embellishments can easily turn into a hazard while bike riding.

I'm still having nightmares from the time that I thought it was a good idea to hit up Central Park's bike route in wide-leg trousers. The exaggerated hem got caught up in the pedals, and my trip came to an earlier-than-expected end after falling and disconnecting the bike's chain. (Rest in peace to those beautiful pants.) I've definitely learned my lesson, but that doesn't mean that I'm all Lance Armstrong in a spandex onesie now. I've discovered several ways to make a chic statement that's also safe. And you can try them, too.

Grab your helmet and keep scrolling to discover a few outfit ideas that are safe and stylish for bike riding.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Montana striped cotton-blend overalls

Channel your inner cool girl with cotton overalls. The one-piece number looks effortlessly chic with any T-shirt and can be worn with sandals or sneakers.

2 of 5 Courtesy

Jersey Shirttail Hem Skirt

Style a skirt with a trendy pair of white sneakers. Be sure to find the perfect length that won't flash your undies or trip you up.

3 of 5 Courtesy

Crop Mesh Tank

Go full-on sporty with a chic set that's also stylish. You'll feel comfortable and cool while on your ride.

4 of 5 Courtesy

Jumpsuit

Step into a jumpsuit for an easily polished outfit. Make sure you opt for one with tapered legs that won't get caught on your bike's chain.

5 of 5 Courtesy

Arch cropped denim jacket

Cover up with a denim jacket. Things might get a little breezy as you're cruising through town.

