Long Shorts for When You Don't Want to Show Off Every Inch of Your Thighs

Alexis Bennett
Jun 09, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

When the temperature starts to rise, we get excited to wear our summer dresses and tops. But stepping into itsy-bitsy shorts isn't always the move, especially the ones that leave little to the imagination.

If you've been on the search for shorts with longer hemlines, look no further. We've rounded up 13 styles that won't leave your cheeks hanging. And they aren't just denim options. We've found lengthier styles made with dressier materials, too, so you could even rock the shorts during elegant occasions. Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to check out the stylish, long shorts below.

Shop our favorite long shorts ahead.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Pleated Cotton Shorts

Vika Gazinskaya $399 (Originally $665) SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Wrap-effect denim shorts

KEJI $183 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Cotton Poplin Tie Waist Shorts

J. Crew $70 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Cleary broderie anglaise cotton shorts

Topshop Unique $250 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Cotton and linen-blend shorts

Chloe $630 (Originally $1,050) SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

+ Brioni split-back wool shorts

Vetements $1,685 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Pleated jacquard-knit shorts

Adeam $465 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Stretch cotton and modal-blend twill shorts

James Perse $123 (Originally $175) SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

High Rise Cutoff Denim Short

Good American $135 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Organic Linen Sarong Shorts

Eileen Fisher $158 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

501 Long Denim Shorts

Levi's $60 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

High Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts

Good American $139 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Silk Pleated Long Short

Magaschoni $180 SHOP NOW

