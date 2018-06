Styling Tips and Tricks For Your Body Type

1 of 25 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Petite—Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson is such a fashion giant, it's easy to forget that she's only 5-foot-1. How does she do it? It's all about fit!



The vertical lines on this minidress (in this case, leather straps) keep the eye going up and down for a long, lean look.