7 Smart Lessons You Can Learn from Plus-Size Style Influencers

Gary Gershoff/Getty; Craig Barritt/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Oct 31, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

It’s always helpful to consult a guide when putting together an outfit—magazines, Instagram, Pinterest boards, fashion clips—but one of the best tried-and-true methods is to take a cue from the trendsetters who are proven style stars. Enter these seven ladies, who have each worked their curves in some of the most flattering looks. Check out our favorites below, and shop for similar pieces, available now.

1 of 14 Cindy Ord/Getty

1. Nicolette Mason’s Leather Jacket and LBD

Blogger Nicolette Mason has mastered the perfect combo—a lightweight dress toughened up with a chic leather moto jacket. In cooler temps, add a pair of fishnets to complete the look.

2 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

City Chic dress, $99; nordstrom.com. Ellos jacket, from $70; ellos.us.

3 of 14 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

2. Gabi Gregg’s Long Vest and Striped Dress

The bordeaux vest worn by blogger-turned-designer Gabi Gregg pops against her smart midi. Don’t be afraid to wear stripes! Thicker lines are more flattering on all figures.

4 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

Dressbarn dress, $39 (originally $64); dressbarn.com. Elvi vest, $81; elvi.co.uk.

5 of 14 Craig Barritt/Getty

3. Precious Lee’s Peekaboo Ensemble

Model Precious Lee demonstrates that you can be completely covered up and still seductive. For the ultimate date-night look, try a net bodysuit with a sexy bustier (or even a full-coverage bra) and body-skimming pencil skirt.

6 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

Nadia Aboulhosn x Addition Elle bodysuit, $48; additionelle.com. Ashley Graham x Addition Elle bra, $65; additionelle.com. Decree skirt, $10 (originally $22); jcpenney.com.

7 of 14 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

4. Jordyn Woods’s Cargo Jacket and Relaxed Jeans

To achieve model and designer Jordyn Woods’s laid-back weekend look, combine a boyfriend-style topper with a fitted bodysuit (try this one from Missguided) and vintage-inspired high-waist jeans.

8 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

Forever 21 Plus jacket, $38; forever21.com. Boohoo Plus jeans, $44; boohoo.com.

9 of 14 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

5. Nadia Aboulhosn’s Classic Trench

Make the most of this versatile coat: Style it as a dress, leaving a few buttons undone at the top to show a little cleavage. Alternatively, undo a few buttons toward the bottom to create a slit. Or wear it à la model and designer Nadia Aboulhosn and do both!

10 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

City Chic available at fullbeauty.com $149 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Getty

6. Marquita Pring’s Red-Hot Dress

You can’t go wrong with this sexy number, as model Marquita Pring proves. Ruching nips in the waist, the V-neck creates a flattering silhouette, and the fit skims, not clings to, the body.

12 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

Lauren Ralph Lauren available at shop.nordstrom.com $135 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Gary Gershoff/Getty

7. Ashley Graham’s Cropped Top and Slim Trousers

Supermodel and positive body image activist Ashley Graham’s outfit is perfectly balanced. A cropped top looks best when paired with pants that hit higher on the waist. You want to flash only a sliver of your midriff—too much skin can come off as juvenile.

14 of 14 Courtesy

Get the Look:

Deb Shops top, $6 (originally $15); debshops.com. Ellos pants, from $50; ellos.us.

