Style File: Taylor Swift's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

We're loving the new single Taylor Swift released yesterday, but there's something else that has had us enthralled for a much longer time: her red carpet style choices. Whether she goes for a simple and sweet look or takes a sexy-sultry route, like her chainmail Gucci Première dress she wears above (left), Swift never fails to ignite a bevy of oohs and aahs. What makes Swift's red carpet looks so memorable is that she has a style of her very own. "She always stays true to her personal style," says designer Tracy Reese, who designed the striped look Swift wears above (right).

Other designer's love Swift's girl-next-door-meets-glam-goddess looks too. "Taylor does Old Hollywood glamour so well," says Jenny Packham. "No matter what she wears, you see her first," says Donna Karan. "You can tell Taylor loves fashion," says Carolina Herrera.

