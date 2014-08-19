Style File: Taylor Swift's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

We're loving the new single Taylor Swift released yesterday, but there's something else that has had us enthralled for a much longer time: her red carpet style choices. Whether she goes for a simple and sweet look or takes a sexy-sultry route, like her chainmail Gucci Première dress she wears above (left), Swift never fails to ignite a bevy of oohs and aahs. What makes Swift's red carpet looks so memorable is that she has a style of her very own. "She always stays true to her personal style," says designer Tracy Reese, who designed the striped look Swift wears above (right).

Other designer's love Swift's girl-next-door-meets-glam-goddess looks too. "Taylor does Old Hollywood glamour so well," says Jenny Packham. "No matter what she wears, you see her first," says Donna Karan.  "You can tell Taylor loves fashion," says Carolina Herrera.

Click through the gallery to what other designers had to say about Swift working their (often custom-made) creations.

In Tracy Reese, 2011

"Cocktail nautical!" That's how Tracy Reese describes her hand-beaded striped dress that Swift paired with Miu Miu peep-toes. "She always stays true to her personal style," Reese says.

In Jenny Packham, 2012

"Taylor does Old Hollywood glamour so well," says Jenny Packham of the star in this lace gown embellished with crimson sequined and beaded flowers. Packham's palette was inspired by the Rolling Stones song "She's a Rainbow."
In Julien Macdonald, 2013

Swift took home four AMAs, including artist of the year, in this body-con Julien Macdonald party dress that features gold sequins and fringe. "Taylor rocks everything she wears," says the designer.
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2013

"The fitted shape and cutouts are both sophisticated and youthful," says Francisco Costa of this Calvin Klein Collection number Swift wore to the One Chance premiere in Toronto.

In Donna Karan Atelier, 2013

"The train of this Donna Karan Atelier gown was so long that I draped it across the length of a sofa," says Swift's stylist Joseph Cassell. "Taylor walked in and said, 'This is the one.' " Adds Karan, "No matter what she wears, you see her first."

In Gucci Première, 2014

This Gucci Première gown features 36,000 crystal pieces and more than four pounds of glass beads. "It's really heavy," Swift has said. "But I love it!"
In J. Mendel, 2012

"For the MTV VMAs, Taylor challenged me to come up with a trouser suit that was sexy and refined," says Gilles Mendel of this custom silk crêpe J. Mendel design. "It was the first time she wore one on the red carpet."

In Oscar de la Renta, 2014

"In five minutes Taylor had selected the style, fabric swatches, and embroidery," says Cassell of the satin and organza gown Oscar de la Renta custom-made for her to wear to the Met Gala.

In Zuhair Murad, 2013

At the Victoria's Secret runway show, the 5-foot-11-inch singer looked like one of the models in this leggy Zuhair Murad mini. "We didn't make a single alteration to it," says Murad
In Carolina Herrera, 2014

"You can tell Taylor loves fashion," says Carolina Herrera, who designed the Golden Globes look Swift wore when she was nominated for best original song. From the sweeping colorblock gown to the more than 25 carats of ruby and diamond Lorraine Schwartz jewels, "she left an indelible impression," Herrera says.

