Style File: Mila Kunis' 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Mila Kunis' off-duty look is something worth imitating. "I'm a 'white-T-shirt with a lacy La Perla bra underneath' kind of girl," Kunis tells us. Even so, the perfectly petite actress never fails to impress when she shows up for big time award shows or movie premieres. And it's her red carpet looks that make us count her stylish ways.

"Mila is petite, but she can pull off a statement dress," says her stylist Petra Flannery. The floral silk chiffon Alexander McQueen gown (pictured above, left) ranked in at number one on our top ten list. Likewise, we fell for the green Vera Wang number (pictured above, right) that hugged her curves in all the right places. Kunis' also proved that she can make a statement without a floor-grazing gown. The actress showed us just how well she can work a mini dress, when she stepped out in a flirty lace LWD by Elie Saab (pictured above, center).

