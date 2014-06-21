Style File: Mila Kunis' 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 21, 2014 @ 6:00 pm

Mila Kunis' off-duty look is something worth imitating. "I'm a 'white-T-shirt with a lacy La Perla bra underneath' kind of girl," Kunis tells us. Even so, the perfectly petite actress never fails to impress when she shows up for big time award shows or movie premieres. And it's her red carpet looks that make us count her stylish ways.

"Mila is petite, but she can pull off a statement dress," says her stylist Petra Flannery. The floral silk chiffon Alexander McQueen gown (pictured above, left) ranked in at number one on our top ten list. Likewise, we fell for the green Vera Wang number (pictured above, right) that hugged her curves in all the right places. Kunis' also proved that she can make a statement without a floor-grazing gown. The actress showed us just how well she can work a mini dress, when she stepped out in a flirty lace LWD by Elie Saab (pictured above, center).

Mila Kunis has a knack for making an impression. Click though the gallery to see her other most memorable looks!

1 of 10 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

In Alexander McQueen, 2011

The best supporting actress nominee for Black Swan arrives at the SAG Awards in a floral silk chiffon Alexander McQueen look with a flowy silhouette. "It's probably the most comfortable dress I've ever worn," Kunis said about the gown that was chosen only the day before. Her soft, wavy do and a diamond, emerald, and onyx Cartier bracelet heighten the romantic feel.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In Gucci, 2014

"All the elements came together," says Flannery of this Gucci Première gown featuring a cascade of silver sequins against pale gray chiffon. "The rosettes add a feminine touch," she says.

3 of 10 Epsilon/Getty Images

In Elie Saab, 2013

Kunis says Elie Saab is one of her fave red-carpet designers, and it's easy to see why. This mini's intricate lace detailing and flirty length are sheer perfection.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Ray Tang/Rex / Rex USA

In Atelier Versace, 2013

The star and her stylist helped dream up the idea for this custom Atelier Versace gown that uses inserts of tan netting to give the illusion that it is cut in halves. Kunis loved the sexy details that accentuate her hourglass shape.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

In Alexander McQueen, 2013

An impeccable fit is the key to this voluminous tulle and lace creation by Alexander McQueen. "The corseted bodice ensures that the tiered layers don't look over-whelming," says Flannery.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Rob Latour for LE / Splash News

In Prada, 2011

At the Miu Miu show, Kunis holds her own with the fashion crowd in the brand's embellished-silk LBD and platform Prada peep-toes. Her front-row companions that day? Jennifer Lawrence and Hailee Steinfeld.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2013

Forget ruby slippers. These Sutra earrings, worn by the Oz: The Great and Powerful actress, boast 97 carats of rubies, worth $15,000. They're a vibrant pop of color against her neutral full-skirted tulle and lace Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Graylock/ABACAUSA

In Lanvin, 2011

"Lanvin clothes move with you," she has said. At a Friends with Benefits première, she sports a ruched silk jersey dress that hugs every inch of her 5-foot-4 frame.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Vera Wang, 2011

"Mila knows exactly what will look great but doesn't take fashion too seriously," says Vera Wang. When Kunis fell for the sketch of this draped gazar number, Wang whipped up the design in four days flat for her to wear, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, to the Golden Globes.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via AP Images

In Dior, 2012

After being named the newest face of Dior, Kunis wows at the Golden Globes in this black tulle and silk chiffon gown paired with diamond Cartier earrings. "When you see a Dior dress, you just know it's Dior," she said. "Each one is a classic."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!