Three Style Tips to Live By, According to Stella McCartney

From the very beginning, Stella McCartney has been a designer on a mission. A social activist and committed vegetarian, she refuses to use leather or fur in her clothing and accessories. "Our company wants to be efficient yet ethically conscious, and it's exciting how the artisans we work with rise to the task," the designer said in the Olivia Wilde-covered August issue of InStyle. "For example, a pair of boots might have a lighter, biodegradable sole; a soft, pliable hemp lining; or embossing that doesn't add weight. The well-grounded ones give you height and attitude—without the pain." With her unwavering social conscience, she makes clothes that suit her and her fans perfectly, because they are celebrate the marvel of being a modern woman. Those fans include celebrities Julianne Moore, Kate Hudson, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz, who McCartney not only dresses, but hangs with, too. For the issue, InStyle asked the designer to give us a few style pointers to get us excited about fall. Click the photo to preview her tips and for more Stella, flip to page 91 of the recent issue, now available on newsstands or downloadable for your tablet.

Say Yes to Easy

"Consider this strapless dress with the elasticized neckline or the deep purple blouse paired with jogger pants (Fall 2013). Each is a traditional look infused with a lot of ease so that you can be as proud of your body as you are comfortable in your clothes. For me it’s a novel vision of femininity."
Be Innovative

"I thrive on a challenge. So when designing eyewear($245 each; bergdorfgoodman.com), I thought about new materials. After all, isn’t fashion supposed to be about coming up with original ways to make beautiful things? Our pairs are a blend of cellulose, one of the most common organic compounds on earth, and natural plasticizers. PVC is so medieval!"
Find Your Miracle Dress

"Everyone fell in love with our Octavia dress ($3,270; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores), which complements the female form with sculpted lines in a sleek silhouette. But the real key to the 'miracle' is in the fabric: It’s a stretch crepe that is new and sensual in the way it fits the body. It gives our woman a wonderful fresh way to see herself yet feel secure."

