Three Style Tips to Live By, According to Stella McCartney

From the very beginning, Stella McCartney has been a designer on a mission. A social activist and committed vegetarian, she refuses to use leather or fur in her clothing and accessories. "Our company wants to be efficient yet ethically conscious, and it's exciting how the artisans we work with rise to the task," the designer said in the Olivia Wilde-covered August issue of InStyle. "For example, a pair of boots might have a lighter, biodegradable sole; a soft, pliable hemp lining; or embossing that doesn't add weight. The well-grounded ones give you height and attitude—without the pain." With her unwavering social conscience, she makes clothes that suit her and her fans perfectly, because they are celebrate the marvel of being a modern woman. Those fans include celebrities Julianne Moore, Kate Hudson, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz, who McCartney not only dresses, but hangs with, too. For the issue, InStyle asked the designer to give us a few style pointers to get us excited about fall. Click the photo to preview her tips and for more Stella, flip to page 91 of the recent issue, now available on newsstands or downloadable for your tablet.

MORE INSIDE THE AUGUST ISSUE:

• See Celebrities in Stella McCartney!

• Olivia Wilde is InStyle's August Cover Girl

• Alexandria Daddario Models for August 2013 Issue

• TV Temptress Yunjin Kim in InStyle’s August issue!

— Hal Rubenstein