Steal Olivia Palermo's Best Street-Style Moment

Every single outfit that Olivia Palermo has worn during fashion month has been an absolute hit. We've seen her work it in items from her Banana Republic collection, and she has also stunned in new L.K. Bennett x Preen's pieces. But somehow, the 31-year-old style star manged to outdo herself with her latest look.

For the Paris Fashion Week finale, Palermo strutted for the cameras while wearing the perfect pop of color for fall. Her look was anchored with a rich, orange sweater, which was tucked into a coordinating skirt featuring a navy blue break and white buttons. Palermo added even more color by throwing on a purple and black fur stole by Charlotte Simone ($420; bloomingdales.com) and green pumps by Jimmy Choo ($1,150; nordstrom.com). And her entire look was topped off with glamorous cat-eye sunglasses.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Check Out Olivia Palermo's Banna Republic Collab

Naturally, every-single item will cost you at least a couple of hundred of dollars. But for those who don't have it like that, we've found affordable alternatives that are just as chic. I know, it might be hard to believe, but you don't have to make it rain at Saks in order to look like a street-style star. Seriously, see exactly how it's done with these inexpensive dupes below.