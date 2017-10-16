8 Statement-Sleeve Tops to Rock This Fall

Sleeves these days aren’t just long or short. They now come in many different shapes and sizes—puff, bell, ruched, full—and we are all up in arms about it in the best way possible! This must-have fall trend teeters between shoulder pads of the ‘80s and puff-sleeved Victorian blouses but with a modern spin that makes it feel fresh and new—with just the right amount of drama. Your go-to outfit of jeans and heels just got a major upgrade by swapping your basic blouse for a head-turning, full volume top. For all your oversized sleeve needs, keep scrolling to see some of our picks.

Pick up a copy of our November issue to see how our favorite celebs from Kirsten Dunst to Kristen Wiig are also rocking the trend!

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

COACH PUFF-SLEEVE BLOUSE

Coach $450 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

COS STRUCTURED-SLEEVE DRESS

COS $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

FRAME RUFFLED POPLIN SHIRT

Frame Denim $255 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

CHLOE PUFF-SLEEVE SWEATER

Chloe $995 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

TOPSHOP BALLOON SLEEVE KNIT

Topshop $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

ZARA FULL-SLEEVE BLAZER

Zara $129 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

J. CREW BELL-SLEEVE TOP

J. Crew $68 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

M.I.H. RUCHED SLEEVE TOP

MiH Jeans $256 SHOP NOW

