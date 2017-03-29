Square-Toe Shoes No More! A Men's Shoe Guide That Is Sure to Attract the Ladies

There are always deal breakers when it comes to dating. Sometimes it’s poor manners, sometimes it’s bad breath, and sometimes, it’s the dreaded square-toe shoe. Thankfully, all you have to do is send this here link to that ugly shoe’d first date to ensure you have a better-dressed second date. Tell your man to ditch the outdated square-toe shoe that only your weird Uncle Ned wears and slip into a cool Chelsea boot, Adidas sneaker or suede loafer.

VIDEO: 10 Times Ryan Gosling Was Bae