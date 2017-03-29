Square-Toe Shoes No More! A Men's Shoe Guide That Is Sure to Attract the Ladies

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 29, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

There are always deal breakers when it comes to dating. Sometimes it’s poor manners, sometimes it’s bad breath, and sometimes, it’s the dreaded square-toe shoe. Thankfully, all you have to do is send this here link to that ugly shoe’d first date to ensure you have a better-dressed second date. Tell your man to ditch the outdated square-toe shoe that only your weird Uncle Ned wears and slip into a cool Chelsea boot, Adidas sneaker or suede loafer.

VIDEO: 10 Times Ryan Gosling Was Bae

 

1 of 16 Courtesy

Low-key option with high-key style.

Lanvin $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

A laid back sneaker perfect for the beach.

Vans $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Add a pop of color when you can.

Adidas $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy

A minimalist sneaker can go with just about any outfit. 

Common Projects $484 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy

Get the James Dean look in a badass boot. 

Saint Laurent $995 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy

Go for a casual worker boot on the weekend. 

Off White $660 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy

A casual weekend boot. 

$175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy

East coast preppy, no shame in this shoe.

Clarks $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy

Go classic with a horsebit loafer. 

Gucci $570 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy

A Dress loafer can also be casual.

Tod's $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy

This is the perfect pairing for a tux. 

$550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy

You can never have enough formal options. 

Jimmy Choo $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy

GO ULTRA-LUXE WITH VELVET.

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy

The leather chelsea boot should be a closet staple. 

Prada $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy

Try a suede chukka boot with a suit. 

$1,465 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy

Add a cool factor to your suit with these leather boots. 

Christian Louboutin $1,395 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!