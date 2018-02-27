This Style Is About to Replace the Off-the-Shoulder Trend

Is it me? Or is it slowly becoming difficult to distinguish your friends on Instagram? They're all wearing the same thing. The off-the-shoulder trend took over our feeds last summer and continued through the winter with sweater options. Don't get me wrong. The flirty tops are cute. But if you're looking for a way to stand-out this spring, there's another trend that's coming to replace the cold-shoulder movement. It's time to get acquainted with the square neckline.

Brands like Isa Arfen and Dolce & Gabbana are switching things up with the boxy design, that has a unique way of showing just the right amount of skin. The straight neckline still shows off your collarbone, but you don't have to worry about readjusting the sleeves after you raise your arms. And yes, you can get away with wearing this one to work.

Scroll to shop our favorite square neckline tops below.