This Style Is About to Replace the Off-the-Shoulder Trend

Is it me? Or is it slowly becoming difficult to distinguish your friends on Instagram? They're all wearing the same thing. The off-the-shoulder trend took over our feeds last summer and continued through the winter with sweater options. Don't get me wrong. The flirty tops are cute. But if you're looking for a way to stand-out this spring, there's another trend that's coming to replace the cold-shoulder movement. It's time to get acquainted with the square neckline.

Brands like Isa Arfen and Dolce & Gabbana are switching things up with the boxy design, that has a unique way of showing just the right amount of skin. The straight neckline still shows off your collarbone, but you don't have to worry about readjusting the sleeves after you raise your arms. And yes, you can get away with wearing this one to work.

Scroll to shop our favorite square neckline tops below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Chia Blouse in White

A bustier style adds a flirty twist to the boxy shape.

Farrow $67 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Kraz Multi-Print Crepe Blouse

Try out fun prints for a bigger statement.

Vivetta $550 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Square Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse

Here's a silk blouse you can wear on the weekends and to the office.

Express $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Striped cotton-jersey wrap top

Play with a multi-colored top that will grab everyone's attention.

Isa Arfen $475 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Spotted Blouse

Pair polka dots with your favorite mom jeans .

Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Shirred floral-print cotton and silk-blend top

Find a blouse with ruffles just below the waist to flatter your midsection.

Ganni $145 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tulle Sleeveless Square Neck Top

Step out in a sheer design to show off even more skin.

Dolce & Gabbana $1,195 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Square-Neck Pleated Top

Go for a silk design that's elegant enough to wear to work.

Max Studio $34 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Square Neck Blouse

Look for designs tailored to your size—like this petite option.

Ann Taylor $60 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

PART OF THE PROCESS CROP TOP

A romantic top with a peplum waist will upgrade your go-to jeans.

Hello Molly $69 SHOP NOW

