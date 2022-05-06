It's warm, but not that warm. Here's what stylists say to wear during this transitional season.

6 Spring Jacket Trends to Wear Now, While We Count Down the Days Until Summer

Now that our weather apps are regularly showing forecasted temperatures above 50 degrees, it's time to shed those bulky puffers in favor of lighter layers. Unfortunately, warm weather is a fickle friend this time of year; short-sleeved afternoons are often sandwiched between chilly mornings and evenings, and the sudden drop in degrees demands some source of warmth. Luckily, there's a happy medium between winter's overcoats and the free-flowing, barely-there kimonos of summer: the spring jackets category.

If you think about it, spring jackets are basically autumn jackets, just with a brighter color palette. The outerwear most commonly seen during this transitional season include light-wash denim jackets and camel-colored trench coats, shackets, blazers, bombers, and various cuts of leather. They're easy to throw on, are fashionable and functional (the best picks will fight off any lingering chill), and can be styled in a myriad of ways.

While we'll always have our go-to staples, 2022 comes with its own set of spring jacket trends, which have been popping up on the street and social media. For example, celebrity stylist, Cindy Conroy is currently feeling the pattern-clash coat boom, with gradient patterns and contrasting hues banning together to unleash "colorful doses of vitamin C."

Conroy also tells InStyle that satin layers are becoming pretty popular. They lend a kind of romantic escapism to our wardrobes, which the everyday fabrics we cling to lack. "You'll see silk-satin jackets in florals, cropped satin, longline silhouettes, and even padded satin," the stylist says. "Inspired by our love affair with regencycore fashion à la Bridgerton, this jacket trend will soon take over street style as a yummy alternative to staple trench coats."