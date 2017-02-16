9 Sale Items That Have Us Dreaming of Spring

Anna Hecht
Feb 16, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Fingers crossed, warm weather is just around the corner—at least that's what us Northerners are hoping for. Here in New York, we're tired of dreary weather ... and all the black fashion trends that come with it. With spring looming on the horizon, we're shopping bright colors and feminine silhouettes.

To save us in the spending department, we've started by shopping the Nordstrom sale selections. Right now, there are plenty of flowing dresses, romantic off-the-shoulder tops, and breezy jackets to get us excited for those longer days.

Who else is excited to bust out cheerful colors for spring? Keep scrolling to shop our favorites from the sale.

Sanctuary Off-the-Shoulder Top

A billowy double-layer blouse for days when you're feeling feminine.

available at nordstrom.com $53 (originally $89) SHOP NOW
Felicity & Coco Dress

Cute and professional, this dress by Felicity & Coco was made for the office.

available at nordstrom.com $59 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
Topshop Crop 

Next time we're in a hurry, we're pairing this with high-waist pants for instant style in seconds.

available at nordstrom.com $20 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
Topshop Duster Coat

A navy duster (with velvet pockets!) for days when it's slightly cooler outside.

available at nordstrom.com $80 (originally $110) SHOP NOW
Rag & Bone Cropped Jeans

Rag & Bone jeans on sale. Need we say more? And, these ones have tracksuit-inspired stripes on the side, a hot trend this season.

available at nordstrom.com $332 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
A by Amanda Off-the-Shoulder Dress

OK, I know we said no more black. But this breezy, off-the-shoulder number was made for classy springtime outings.

available at nordstrom.com $53 (originally $88) SHOP NOW
4SI3NNA Cold Shoulder Top

Those with ladylike style are going to love this cold shoulder top with tie straps.

available at nordstrom.com $29 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
Michael Michael Kors Hooded Anorak

Slip this on with denim and ballet flats for a chic grab-and-go look.

available at nordstrom.com $140 (originally $210) SHOP NOW
Current/Elliot Jeans

Classic denim skinnies never did you wrong—and these ones by Current/Elliott are on sale now!

available at nordstrom.com $153 (originally $228) SHOP NOW

