These Are The Denim Pieces You Need For Spring

Not to get all academic on you, but Leo Tolstoy wrote in Anna Karenina that “spring is the time of plans and projects.” And what better a project then updating your wardrobe with the latest trends?

Denim is a beast of a fashion category. There are endless styles, fits, and colors to choose from. And once you find a pair you like? Well, if you're like us, you just want to find another. This Spring, we're anticipating six denim trends we think are worth investing in. From colored denim to an '80s upgrade, here are the denim trends worth shopping, now.

VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?

 

Ankle Length Jeans

Shop the look: AG jeans, $215; neimanmarcus.com. White House Black Market jeans, $80; whitehouseblackmarket.com. Joes Jeans, $119 (Originally $178); nordstrom.com

Long Inseam Denim Shorts

Shop the look: Raey shorts, $103; matchesfashion.com. Acne Studios shorts, $220; matchesfashion.com. Unravel Project shorts, $510; net-a-porter.com

Updated Denim Jackets 

Shop the look: Mango jacket, $100; mango.com. J.Crew jacket, $110; jcrew.com. Tibi jacket, $425; tibi.com

Pastel Denim

Shop the look: American Eagle jeans, $50; ae.com. Gap jeans, $80; gap.com. H&M jeans, $50; hm.com.

The New Denim Skirts

Shop the look: APC skirt, $135; net-a-porter.com. Zara skirt, $36; zara.com. Nobody Denim skirt, $169; farfetch.com.

'80s Influenced Denim

Shop the look: Topshop jeans, $95; topshop.com. Alexander Wang vest, $107; theoutnet.com. Frame Denim skirt, $325; frame-store.com.

