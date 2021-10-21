5 Spring 2022 Trends You Probably Already Have in Your Closet

The most standout styles of the season are actually items you can start wearing now.

We didn't exactly invent today's top fashion trends, such as oversized trousers or bubble rings. But part of us feels pretty good knowing we were working them into our wardrobe long before most of the world caught on. That's the life of a true fashion-lover: we're innovative and aim to say ahead of the game — even when our friends simply won't accept that holes are the new polka dots or popcorn shirts are back (um, we told you so!).

5 Spring 2022 Trends You May Already Have in Your Closet

It's this kind of attitude that also has us looking toward spring 2022 — despite the fact that we're heading into much cooler weather. For starters, a lot of what we saw coming down the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris actually felt pretty seasonless. And, if we're being honest, with a few quick switches and specific styling choices, those looks be created with pieces that we already own. It couldn't be easier.

Ahead, we're rounding up some spring 2022 trends that may already be sitting in your closet, along with some tips for how to wear them right now.

Colorblocking

Color Block Colorblocking at Anna Sui. | Credit: Randy Brooke/WireImage

From PatBO to Proenza Schouler, two-toned pieces popped up throughout fashion month, but the colorblocked look is easy enough to create with your own clothes. Aim to combine multiple vibrant pieces in a single look, pairing a bright-colored top with equally bold bottoms or adding electric accessories to a neon dress.

Crazy Cutouts

Prabal Gurung Cutouts at Prabal Gurung. | Credit: Randy Brooke/WireImage

At first, we admittedly rolled our eyes at ovary cutouts and hole punched clothing. But as we checked out designs from David Koma and Saint Laurent, we realized those styles were essentially on the tame side. Should you already own pieces that incorporate details like sexy slices and missing limbs, break them out now. This trend is most definitely sticking around — and getting even more extreme.

Shrunken Styles

Color Block Shrunken styles at Brandon Maxwell. | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

With the return of Y2K fashion, we're back to teeny tiny everything. We're not just talking about crop tops and bralettes, either — two trends that have been considered staples for a while now. Mini skirts seem to be getting even more mini, and if you haven't yet re-embraced the shrug, looks that we spotted at Brandon Maxwell and Sandy Liang seem to suggest you should start.

Kitten Heels

Kitten Heel Kitten heels at Prada. | Credit: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Platforms may be having a moment, but if break-your-ankle styles aren't quite your thing, you may want to go the opposite route with a micro heel, aka a footwear trend we've been tracking since early 2021. It's possible that these in-between (and sometimes controversial) babies are already sitting in the back of your closet, as they come in and out of rotation every few years.

Naked Dresses

Naked Dress Naked dress at Rodarte. | Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Remember when naked dresses were all the rage around 2016? Well they're back, only this time, there's a slightly romantic twist. Billowing sheer gowns were spotted in collections from Christian Siriano, LaQuan Smith, and more. However, if a red carpet-worthy, see-through something feels a bit extreme, your favorite organza top or jacket is a great way to ease into the look.