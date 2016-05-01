How to Toughen Up This Spring with the Cyber Punk Trend

Courtesy (3); Getty Images (4); Time Inc. Digital Studios
ALI PEW
May 01, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Unless you're secretly harboring an inner Lisbeth Salander, the cyber punk trend can be rather intimidating, and understandably so. But there are ways to embrace it without being too literal in your approach (and come off the sharper for it). For starters, aim for a crisp black-and-white color palette (but if you're feeling really adventurous, venture out into bold reds and yellows). Play with texture, like leather (both with a patent finish and without), shiny foil-like finishes, and athleisure-like netting. 

We recommend belting any dresses or tops that have excess material. Body-skimming silhouettes evoke a tougher 'tude. And then let your accessories make a statement with bold silver architectural shapes. Shop the eight pieces, below, to get the look.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Jennifer Fisher Ring

$215; barneys.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang Sweater

$195; net-a-porter.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Self-Portrait x Le Specs Sunglasses

$125; shopbop.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Acne Skirt

$500; net-a-porter.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Loewe Bag

$1,990; net-a-porter.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Rag & Bone Dress

$525; neimanmarcus.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Zara Sandals

$70; zara.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Raden Suitcase

$295; raden.com

