At Spirit Halloween You Can Get an Epic Costume for Less Than $60

Yeah, you've had a year to plan your Halloween costume. But it's totally fine if you still don't know what you're going to be this year. Turns out Spirit Halloween legit has everything you could possibly need to put together a winning look.

And the best part: You don't have to spend a ton of money on a costume that you'll probably never wear again. We found a bunch of options that are all under $60. So you might as well do it big this year. Instead of being a basic witch, you could go all out and channel Sarah Jessica Parker's character in Hocus Pocus. Or you can transform into one of our newest, little superheroes Eleven from Stranger Things. The website has a dress that looks just like the one the Netflix character wears, and you can even fake the nosebleed with the gel blood from the makeup kit.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

See for yourself how good the Spirit Halloween costumes are below.