At Spirit Halloween You Can Get an Epic Costume for Less Than $60

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Alexis Bennett
Sep 21, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Yeah, you've had a year to plan your Halloween costume. But it's totally fine if you still don't know what you're going to be this year. Turns out Spirit Halloween legit has everything you could possibly need to put together a winning look.

And the best part: You don't have to spend a ton of money on a costume that you'll probably never wear again. We found a bunch of options that are all under $60. So you might as well do it big this year. Instead of being a basic witch, you could go all out and channel Sarah Jessica Parker's character in Hocus Pocus. Or you can transform into one of our newest, little superheroes Eleven from Stranger Things. The website has a dress that looks just like the one the Netflix character wears, and you can even fake the nosebleed with the gel blood from the makeup kit.

VIDEO: DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

 

See for yourself how good the Spirit Halloween costumes are below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Eleven Costume - Stranger Things

$40 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Wonder Woman Costume - DC Comics

$50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Sugar Skull Bride Costume

$60 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Ghostbusters One Piece Costume - Ghostbusters Classic

$60 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Cat in the Hat Tutu Dress - Dr. Seuss

$50 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Mad As a Hatter Costume

$60 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Alien Dress

$35 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Sassy Sally Costume - The Nightmare Before Christmas

$50 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sarah Sanderson Costume - Hocus Pocus

$50 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Mario One Piece Costume - Mario Bros

$50 SHOP NOW

