Get the Look: Spicy Colors

All this warmth calls for a cooling counterpoint. Pastels, such as soft pink or powder blue, soothe the eye and create intriguingly fresh pairings. Pretend you're on an exotic Moroccan getaway and opt for fluid silhouettes. To give this vintage-feeling tints of a modern spin, add in structured extras in pleasing neutrals, like beige block heels or a navy cross-body.

Runway inspriation (L-R): Jason Wu, Hermes, Sportmax, Marc Jacobs