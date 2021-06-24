Finally, a Pair of Shorts That Can Do It All - Spanx's Water-Resistant Shorts Just Restocked
Denim shorts have, and always will be, a staple. But if you're ready to step out of your typical baby blue comfort zone, let Spanx's best-sellers welcome you with open arms. We're referring to the Sunshine Collection, a trio of comfy, pull-on shorts that seek to rival all others in your wardrobe.
Spanx is no stranger to massive sell-outs. Its coveted butt-lifting leggings sold out within 48 hours last November and have continued to pique interest since (even celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian wear them). So it comes as no surprise that the brand's non-shaping summer shorts would see similar results - they sold out within days of launch back in June, and have only now just restocked.
All three of the breathable shorts vary by seam options (4-inch, 6-inch, and 10-inch) and have a relaxed fit that sits below the belly button and comfortably at the hips. The four-way stretch gives complete movability during wear, while the slightly longer fabric in the back offers extra coverage, so you can swim, play sports, or lounge without worry of showing too much.
Sunshine Shorts, 4-Inch
Not only are all of the prints - from stripes to camo to solids - extremely flattering across different body types, but the fabric is also practical for a range of summertime fun. They are made from a quick-drying fabric that is both chlorine- and saltwater-resistant. And to top it all off, they are UPF 50+, so you'll be protected from 98 percent of UV rays from the sun. Plus, they come with two front pockets perfect for holding your phone, wallet, or keys.
Sunshine Shorts, 6-Inch
Sunshine Shorts, 10-Inch
The collection comes in sizes XS to XL (the brand recommends sizing down if you're in between sizes) for $68 each on the Spanx website. There's no telling how long this stock will last, so we'd advise grabbing a pair while you still can.