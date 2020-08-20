Oprah Made These Spanx Leggings Go Viral, and Now They’re on Major Sale at Nordstrom
At the time of writing, there are over 1,500 people currently viewing the Jennifer Garner-approved Spanx Booty Boost leggings at Nordstrom’s big Anniversary Sale. That is to say, you may find yourself booty boost-less if you don’t act fast.
Like Nordstrom’s famous Zella leggings, Spanx’s flattering leggings have a reputation that precedes them. They’re one of Oprah’s favorite things. Jennifer Garner wears them while running out for coffee, and supermodel Karlie Kloss wore a Spanx bodysuit under her Met Gala (RIP) dress last year. Basically, Spanx can be secretly formal or casually casual, and they’re endorsed by everyone.
In general, Spanx is already pretty affordable, which is why any sort of discount is enough to drive thousands of shoppers to add its Perfect Pant or Booty Boost leggings (or both) to their shopping carts. When something affordable becomes even more affordable, the deal is too hard to pass up. It also means any and all Spanx pieces are usually among the first items to sell out at the sale year after year.
As quarantine rages on, you can really, truly, never have enough comfortable leggings. Or leggings that look like pants. Oprah basically said so. Shop Oprah- and Jennifer Garner-approved Spanx at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale below.
Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Back Skinny Pant
Shop now: $85 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx OnCore MidThigh Shaper Shorts
Shop now: $42 (Originally $64); nordstrom.com
Spanx Ponte Ankle Leggings
Spanx Open Bust Mid Thigh Bodysuit
Shop now: $44 (Originally $88); nordstrom.com