People Are Working Out in Spanx, and I’m One of Them

I have a ridiculously extensive collection of leggings. I'm actually a little embarrassed to admit that I have an entire dresser filled with them. But out of all of the leggings I've managed to hoard over the years, there is one pair that I always reach for more than others, one pair that, in my head, deserves some type of trophy. And it's the Spanx Active Compression Knee Pant ($78; spanx.com).

Before you start judging me for wearing Spanx to the gym, you should know that these are a part of the brand's activewear line, so they aren't suffocating like traditional shapewear. Wearing them feels like a firm hug around my torso. When I first tried on the leggings, I was surprised at how they sucked everything in and completely snatched my butt and thighs. That was years ago, and I'm still wearing the same exact pair, which hasn't lost its shape.

This brings me to my absolute favorite part about the Spanx leggings: the thick, durable fabric. The spandex feels top-notch. It's not see-through at all, and it actually stays put on my waistline throughout my workouts. There is also no fear of sweat stains, thanks to the material's moisture-absorbing technology, something I can't live without in the summer months.

Shop It: Spanx Active Compression Knee Pant ($78; spanx.com)

Spanx leggings obviously have me hooked like a kid in a candy store, and I'm not the only one who's devoted to the compression design (available in up to a size 3X, by the way). In the review section on the Bare Necessities website, one fan wrote, "If you're curvy, these will make you feel like a Kardashian (minus all the family drama)." Speaking of the Kardashians, Kourtney actually listed the Spanx brand on her site Poosh as her number-one pick for leggings that make your butt look good. I've gotta agree with you, Kourt.