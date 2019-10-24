The New Spanx Trousers Are So Fancy, Nobody at Work Realized I Was Basically Wearing Leggings

Office-appropriate leggings? Yes, please.

By Alexis Bennett
Oct 24, 2019 @ 4:30 pm
Erin Glover

I'd love to chill on my couch all fall and winter in leggings. But a girl has bills to pay, meaning I have to get dressed and go into the office five days a week.

Working in a creative environment like InStyle does make getting dressed in the morning a little easier. No matter how casual the work environment, though, I never would have imagined that my go-to during cold weather season would become a pair of Spanx.

The brand's appropriately named The Perfect Black Pant manages to combine the benefits of Spanx's contouring shapewear with the coziness of leggings all in one amazing pair of flared trousers.

When I first heard that Spanx created a pair of pants, I was skeptical. Who wants to walk around in suffocating shapewear all day? But I was wrong. Yes, the new pants gave my booty a lift and gently hugged my waist, but they felt nothing like the constricting shapewear I've tried in the past.

Courtesy

Shop Now: Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, $148; spanx.com.

I probably will end up buying the Spanx pants for all of my friends this holiday season, especially since they’re available in a size XS to 3X. I also love the fact that the ponte fabric feels just as cozy as the material on my favorite leggings...without looking like actual leggings. Now if only I could find a professional way to wear my favorite bathrobe to the office.

