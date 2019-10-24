The New Spanx Trousers Are So Fancy, Nobody at Work Realized I Was Basically Wearing Leggings

Image zoom Erin Glover

I'd love to chill on my couch all fall and winter in leggings. But a girl has bills to pay, meaning I have to get dressed and go into the office five days a week.

Working in a creative environment like InStyle does make getting dressed in the morning a little easier. No matter how casual the work environment, though, I never would have imagined that my go-to during cold weather season would become a pair of Spanx.

The brand's appropriately named The Perfect Black Pant manages to combine the benefits of Spanx's contouring shapewear with the coziness of leggings — all in one amazing pair of flared trousers.

When I first heard that Spanx created a pair of pants, I was skeptical. Who wants to walk around in suffocating shapewear all day? But I was wrong. Yes, the new pants gave my booty a lift and gently hugged my waist, but they felt nothing like the constricting shapewear I've tried in the past.

Shop Now: Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, $148; spanx.com.

I probably will end up buying the Spanx pants for all of my friends this holiday season, especially since they’re available in a size XS to 3X. I also love the fact that the ponte fabric feels just as cozy as the material on my favorite leggings...without looking like actual leggings. Now if only I could find a professional way to wear my favorite bathrobe to the office.