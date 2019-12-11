This Bra Is So Comfortable and Supportive, Tyra Banks Wore It As a Shirt

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Spanx has found a way to solve yet another undergarment problem with its front-buckle bra, the full-coverage Bra-llelujah!

Bras for larger busts tend to have straps that dig into your back. The Bra-llelujah, however, garners major praise for cleverly incorporating panty-hose material into the design, which supports boobs without irritation. The hosiery material also smooths lumps and bumps, so there are no bulky bulges. It's literally Spanx for your boobs.

"This bra has replaced every single bra I owned," one fan explains in the review section on Macy's website. "It looks great under clothing, and it is full-coverage, but not so much that I can't wear V-neck or lower-cut tops."

"I was totally surprised at how well it actually fit," another customer says. "The straps are not adjustable and I was worried that it would not be supportive. I typically have to adjust the straps quite a bit to make any bra fit as the space from shoulder to breast is rather short. It's so hard to find a bra that will fit me and this one was a very pleasant surprise."

If you're bold enough to try the no-shirt trend celebs are into lately, you could take notes from Tyra Banks, who recently wore the Spanx Bra-llelujah! bra exposed under a blazer on the red carpet.

Spanx Full-Coverage Front Buckle Bra-llelujah!

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $68; spanx.com.