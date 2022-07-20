The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out

I'm fully willing to risk my fashion editor title to admit this, but it's time I came clean: I've never cared much for athleisure. Spending a ton of money on something that's going to end up drenched in sweat has always seemed wasteful; I'd much rather buy a chic piece of jewelry that elevates any outfit or a versatile dress I could wear absolutely anywhere. And when I'm hot, sticky, and buckling at the knees from a killer butt workout, not even the cutest matching set can save face — I'd rather be in a big, freebie T-shirt and joggers with ample elasticated stretch.

So when I got a pair of Spanx's famous Faux Leather Leggings a couple years ago, you can bet I had no intention of ever wearing them to the gym — maybe on a hot girl walk, but never for a HIIT session. The second I slid them on, there was something about them that made me feel good, beyond just aesthetics. Maybe it was the way they supported my midsection that gave me the confidence to wear a crop top, or the subtle, luxe sheen that made me feel like a rich suburban mom picking up my future heirs from prep school. But Hobart and Helmsworth aside (my sons' fictional names in this fantasy), these leggings are everything — and now, two years later, I still wear them everywhere (yes, even to the gym).

Their ultra-high, shaping waistband smooths and stays put, so you don't have to worry about readjusting it after every squat or movement. And on the note of being squat-proof, they're fully opaque and center seam-free (AKA, no camel toe) to keep you covered from front to back. But TBH, thanks to a butt-lifting effect that instantly gives the look of a perky booty, you may never want to do a squat again.

The leggings come in sizes XS through 3X (FYI, the brand recommends sizing up), plus three lengths: regular, petite, and tall. The best part? They're secretly marked down to just $65 at both Spanx and Nordstrom — the latter of which is currently hosting its huge Anniversary Sale — where they've earned thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers who call them "perfection." The leggings are rarely discounted, so with claims that they "hold your booty up" and "make your legs look great," it's no surprise that they often sell out when they do go on sale.

If the look of faux leather isn't your thing (though trust me, it will be once you put these on), a ton of Spanx best-sellers are also marked down at both aforementioned retailers, including a number of celebrity-approved pieces. Oprah and Mindy Kaling are both fans of the ultra-comfy Perfect Pant, which is now just $85, while Jennifer Garner's favorite flattering Booty Boost leggings are 34 percent off (but only a few sizes are left!), as are the yoga pants version.

Also Jennifer Garner-loved, the Bra-llelujah! Bra is not included in the current deals, but its WFH-friendly bralette counterpart is marked down to $38 and already low in stock. Other on-sale standouts include the Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings that are the "best things since sliced bread," according to one shopper, and the Get Moving Skort, which was quick to sell out when it first dropped in May.

With deals this good, I could be convinced to give athleisure another shot. Check out more of our favorite discounted Spanx styles before they sell out, below.

