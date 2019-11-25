These Oprah-Loved Pants Are Better Than Leggings and Are Less Than $100 for Black Friday

Image zoom Courtesy

Long before Oprah said a word about The Perfect Pant by Spanx (yes, that's the actual name), I was already in love. I had the opportunity to test out the stretchy, work-appropriate trousers earlier this fall. They were just as comfortable as my favorite pair of leggings, but were polished enough to wear to the office.

A few weeks after I confessed my love for the miracle pants, Oprah revealed that they were also one of her favorite items of 2019 on her annual Favorite Things list.

RELATED: The New Spanx Trousers Are So Fancy, Nobody at Work Realized I Was Basically Wearing Leggings

The trousers are made of a ponte material and come in four different styles: a skinny, a cropped flare, an ankle style with four pockets, and a high-rise flare. Prices are usually $110 through $148, but thanks to Spanx's Black Friday 2019 sale, prices will be marked down to as low as $88.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, November 27, Spanx will offer 20 percent off of its entire website. That means you could also get the brand's best-selling faux leather leggings, items from the comfy Spanx Bra-llelujah! Collection, and Spanx's popular shapewear pieces for lower than ever.

The sale will officially come to an end on Tuesday, December 3, but I have a feeling items will start to sell out long before then.