You Can Buy a Piece of Sonia Rykiel History

Sonia Rykiel was the first luxury store I ever stepped foot in. I was 11 years-old and in Paris with my sister and father. My sister stopped in front of the Sonia Rykiel store in Saint-German and dramatically said, “Now THIS is Paris.”

I’ve been a Rykiel fan ever since, not only because it was my first taste of fashion, but because the brand represents the best part of the industry: it’s fun, witty, and so French. Rykiel has always created pieces for women with plans. The Rykiel woman goes to work, has drinks with her friend, is the first person to know the new fashionable place in town, has an exciting life. In a word: she’s chic.

When Julie de Libran became the house’s designer in 2014, she stayed loyal brand’s strong heritage, creating collections full of stripes, bright colors, and must-have knits. De Libran, a force herself, was clear in her messaging: a continuation of everything everyone has loved about the Sonia Rykiel brand since the late ‘60s.

To celebrate Rykiel, who died last year, de Libran has created a tribute capsule collection inspired by 27 years worth of archives: a twinset with a cape, a multi-sleeve cardigan, and oversized sweatshirts are a few items among the collection.

“The collection focuses on the witty, eye-catching knits and stripes that are at the heart of the house…and now re-proportions, re-colored and re-imagined…in a familiar signature palette of bold stripes,” Rykiel’s PR tells InStyle.

The limited edition pieces from the collection will be available on March 15 at select stores in Parks, Italy, London, and New York. And I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

