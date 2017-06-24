10 'Something Blue' Wedding Ideas That Will Bring You Extra Luck on Your Special Day

Sasithon Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective, Cass Loh
Alexis Bennett
Jun 24, 2017 @ 10:00 am

We've all heard the old English rhyme something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. But you may not have known the meaning behind the wedding saying. Well, it's pretty much a list of items that are believed to bring the couple happiness throughout their marriage—kind of like a good luck charm.

The old, new, and borrowed categories are pretty general, so you could basically pick anything to represent each must-have. But choosing something blue isn't so easy, especially since it's the item that the bride usually carries or wears on the big day. Luckily, there are several ways for brides to add the color to their look. Cobalt blue undergarments can be hidden underneath her gown, or the bride could skip the traditional blush manicure for a pastel paint job. The options are endless.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Cut Wedding Costs

 

If you're not sure where to start, check out our list of ideas below to get your creative juices flowing.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tasha Set of 2 Crystal Bobby Pins

Make your hair sparkle with glamorous hair pins.

$14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

ROSAMOSARIO Cosmic Love Chantilly lace and silk-crepe robe

Before you slip on your dress, keep covered in a silky robe.

$1,195 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Subnormal

Add a hint of color to your nails with a pale blue manicure.

$18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Givenchy Pavé Drop Earrings

Frame your face with chandelier earrings covered in light-reflecting stones.

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka Bankston Sandal

Step into light blue heels decked out with shiny crystals.

$165 (Originally $235) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

PHILIP TREACY Pillbox embellished veiled headpiece

Walk down the aisle wearing a veil with little blue flowers.

$555 (Origially $1,850) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

DOLCE & GABBANA Swarovski crystal brooch

Pin a gold-plated brooch to your dress.

$745 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Imagine Vince Camuto 'Devin' Sandal

Wrap your feet in strappy navy blue heels.

$110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Nina Ricci Lilly Clutch

Carry your essentials in a dainty clutch.

$954 (Originally $1,590) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

HANKY PANKY Keepsake Bridal Box

And wear a garter that includes blues trimmings.

$32 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!