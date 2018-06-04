Two of Our Favorite Brands Teamed Up To Create the Ultimate Summer Collab

Our favorite swim brand and our go-to denim brand have come together and created the perfect Los Angeles-inspired collection just in time for summer.

That's right: Sold & Striped has teamed up with RE/DONE for a collection made up of three "stories": Hollywood, Malibu, and Venice. Each city-themed collection was created to reflect the neighborhoods they're named after and is comprised of a bikini, a one-piece, denim shorts, and a tee, jacket, or sweatshirt.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

"I lived in LA for five years, and my family lives in Malibu," Solid & Striped founder Isaac Ross tells InStyle.com. "The thing that amazes me about LA is how different the cultures of each neighborhood are. We wanted to represent the old-world glamour of Hollywood, the sporty beach culture of Malibu, and the playful nostalgia of Venice. Drawing inspiration from each of the locations to design the unique capsules was the most interesting part of the process.”

The decision to link up with beloved denim brand RE/DONE? Well, that was a no-brainer. “Working with RE/DONE made perfect sense in terms of our shared customer bases and complementary brand aesthetics," Ross says. "The denim cut-off short is iconic and embodies the nostalgia and romanticism of Los Angeles. Swimsuits and denim shorts need no explanation."

Shop your favorite Los Angeles-inspired collection at solidandstriped.com and shopredone.com. The collection will range from $10 to $315.