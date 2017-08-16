Celebrate the Solar Eclipse With These Cosmic Fashion and Beauty Finds

Courtesy, Getty
Alexis Bennett
Aug 16, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

You might not be able to get your hands on a pair of solar-eclipse sunglasses by Monday August 21, but at least you can get in the spirit by wearing something inspired by the sun, moon, and stars. Several fashion designers are looking to the cosmos for inspiration, from star-spangled jeans to necklaces embellished with moon charms.

Oh, and the beauty department is also on board with the celestial celebration. You could treat your skin to a Meteor Shower scrub on the special day, thanks to brands like Blaq. Or you can have a relaxing evening by lighting a cosmic candle by Paddywax. There are so many heavenly ideas.

VIDEO: We're Obsessed with Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen

 

Get ready to witness history, and discover some of our favorite galactic items in the round up below.

1 of 12 www.imagesthatsell.com.au

Meteor Shower Scrub

Blaq $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Jamie Star Embroidered Skinny Jeans

Topshop $110 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Moon & Stars Pendant

The Styled Collection $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Mini Star Stud Faux Leather Backpack

BP $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

METEORITES SILVER RING

APM Monaco $192 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Star Print Wrap Blouse

Madewell $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Star Embellished Polo Dress

Givenchy $680 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Hypnose Star 24H Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

Lancome $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

New Ace Star Sneaker

Gucci $620 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Jupiter Lace Up Sandal

Steve Madden $40 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Celestial Cosmic Grapefruit Blush Glass Candle

Paddywax $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Silver-plated, crystal and faux pearl earrings

$330 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!