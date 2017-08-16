Celebrate the Solar Eclipse With These Cosmic Fashion and Beauty Finds

You might not be able to get your hands on a pair of solar-eclipse sunglasses by Monday August 21, but at least you can get in the spirit by wearing something inspired by the sun, moon, and stars. Several fashion designers are looking to the cosmos for inspiration, from star-spangled jeans to necklaces embellished with moon charms.

Oh, and the beauty department is also on board with the celestial celebration. You could treat your skin to a Meteor Shower scrub on the special day, thanks to brands like Blaq. Or you can have a relaxing evening by lighting a cosmic candle by Paddywax. There are so many heavenly ideas.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: We're Obsessed with Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen

Get ready to witness history, and discover some of our favorite galactic items in the round up below.